Two seats up for grabs in town council by-election

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 10:14 AM April 19, 2021   
Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW.

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. - Credit: Alex Walton

Voters to two wards will have a chance to pick who should represent them on Exmouth Town Council on May 6. 

As well as voting in the Devon County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections, voters will be asked to elect two new town councillors. 

There are currently vacancies for a councillor in the Town and Littleham wards. 

The candidates are as follows:  

Exmouth Littleham 

David Buller (Green Party) 

Sue Slater (Liberal Democrats) 

Alan Whipps (Conservative Party) 

Exmouth Town 

Angela Boatwright (Liberal Democrats) 

Tony Hill (Conservatives) 

Lympstone Parish Council also has seven vacancies but is not being contested as there are six candidates who will be duly elected. They are: Daivd Atkins, Di Beatty, Chris Cater, Richard Eastley, Keith Hill and Kathy Rogers. 

Residents in Otterton will also decide on whether or not the village’s neighbourhood plan should be adopted by East Devon District Council. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
