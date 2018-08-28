Exmouth Town Council set to increase precept for 2019-20

Exmouth Town Hall. Archant

The amount of money the town council charges tax payers will be going up, it has been announced.

The precept for 2019-20 which will come into force in April, will see band D households annual contribution to the authority increase by £1.41 per annum from £58.59 to £60.

Exmouth residents will be charged a total of £772,637 in 2019-20 for the town council work, which includes £17,000 for Exmouth Festival and £30,000 for Tourist Information.

At a meeting of the town council, the precept was unanimously approved, along with the council’s budget for 2019-20.

The town council figure will be added to precepts drawn up by county and district councils as well as the police to establish a total council tax rate paid by residents from April 1.

Town mayor councillor Jeff Trail said: “The budget set by the council enables us to continue to work for the benefit of the community.

“Exmouth Town Council is committed to improving our service to the town through careful fiscal management and clear financial planning.”