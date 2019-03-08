Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Plans to cut fire services in Exmouth have been branded 'flawed' and 'outrageous'

PUBLISHED: 10:40 11 September 2019

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

'Flawed and outrageous' - Fire service bosses have been told to go back to the drawing board over planned cuts to Exmouth's emergency services.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service's plans will see Exmouth's full time crews reduced from 24 hour cover to daytime shifts with on-call 'retained' crews called out for incidents overnight.

The proposals would also see eight stations close across the two counties including Budleigh Salterton, Topsham and Colyton.

Exmouth Town Council held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday (September 10), with councillors agreeing the proposals presented a risk to safety of residents in Exmouth and the surrounding communities.

A motion put forward by Councillor David Poor and seconded by Cllr Tim Dumper, to oppose the proposals and ask for a new consultation document which 'takes fully into account the concern of this and other councils, organisations and residents', was unanimously supported.

The motion also called for the council to collaborate with other councils and groups to oppose the plans.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Poor said the proposals are 'flawed'.

He said: "What worries me most about the proposals is the lack of recognition about the nature of Exmouth and the surrounding villages and towns.

"We all know that we have a higher than average number of elderly people lucky enough to be living here with a large number of residential homes.

"We are a major holiday destination with Sandy Bay caravan park, hotels and B&Bs and day visitors."

Cllr Maddy Chapman called the proposals 'outrageous'.

Cllr Bruce de Saram added: "Exmouth will receive no benefit if this proposal goes ahead."

Cllr Cherry Nicholas said: "If we lose our 24-hour cover, it's never ever going to be given back."

Cllr Fred Caygill said the number of call-outs is not decreasing and, with Exmouth continuing to grow, congestion of the roads is going to make it difficult for retained firefighters to get to the station any quicker.

He said: "To cut the full-time status of Exmouth firefighters to retained cover is a retrograde step.

"A town with this stature needs 24-hour cover."

The public consultation runs until Sunday, September 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Marcello Restaurant in Fore Street Topsham. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

A super summer for Brian Summers as he is crowned Phear Park club champion

The 2019 Phear Park men's championship winner Brian Summers with club captain Paul Beresford (centre) and runner-up Simon Weclawek. Picture PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

One route to Wembley ends as another opens up - Town in FA Vase action on Saturday

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Sale stars as East Budleigh Reserves make Football Express Cup progress

Exmouth Open Water Sprint Triathlon taking place this Sunday

The 2016 Honiton Triathlon was held frOM the Allhallows field on Sunday which in turn raised funds for the town's rugby club. Ref mhsp 27-16SH 1120. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists