Exmouth Town Council to hold monthly drop-in advice surgeries

Guest columnist Councillor Paul Millar wants to work cross-party, issue by issue, for the good of the Exmouth community.

A new year means New Year's Resolutions.

We have a new, young and caring MP in Simon Jupp.

I campaigned passionately for Claire Wright, but I wish Simon all the best; we need young people in parliament and he ran a fully positive campaign with none of the usual dirty tricks.

Already he is opposing fire station cuts and helped lobby to save Flybe.

As a former Labour Party advisor, you may find these words a tad surprising.

But it is my duty to work with him. Others need to step up to the plate.

One of the virtues of having been an elected as an independent councillor is that I don't have to be tribal, am fully open to use my conscience, and free to make alliances across party issue-by-issue.

For me it's not the colour of the rosette that matters so much; it's how we work together for the good of the community.

In that spirit, the five councillors in the Exmouth Town ward will together be hosting a drop-in advice surgery at Exmouth Town Football Club on Saturday, February 1, between noon and 2pm so constituents can seek advice or lobby us on any issue.

This will be a monthly thing.

No need to make an appointment; just turn up, if you are a Town or Halsdon Ward constituent!

2020 is going to be a big and busy year in Exmouth.

We have a festival to organise, we've got the future of the Queen's Drive seafront site to decide, Sarah's Law will come into force providing an opt-out situation for organ donation, which will increase the number of transplants and lives saved, and we will continue with our work to combat the evils of poverty and climate change.

And I'll be cheering on from the terraces to get the mighty Exmouth Town promoted to the Southern League.

Happy New Year, Exmouth!