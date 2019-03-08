Advanced search

Carbon reduction to be given 'highest priority' by Exmouth Town Council

PUBLISHED: 16:52 12 June 2019

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Carbon reduction will be given the 'highest priority' by the town council after it agreed to team up with the county council.

An amended motion to reduce 'dangerous' emissions and reduce its own carbon footprint was passed at Exmouth Town Council's latest meeting on Monday (June 10)

The original motion put forward by Councillor Michael Rosser proposed the council set a deadline of 2030 for Exmouth to be carbon neutral.

An amendment put forward by Cllr Tim Dumper said that the council does not have the 'powers, staff, money or equipment' to monitor or measure carbon emissions but instead proposed a task and finish panel be set up to coordinate a plan of action in partnership with Devon County Council's emerging carbon reduction plans.

Town councillors voted in favour of adopting the amendment.

Proposing the original motion, Cllr Rosser: "Simply declaring a climate emergency and identifying a date by which to be carbon neutral is of no value unless accompanied by a commitment to implement the action needed to achieve this."

However, Cllr Bruce de Saram said the town council needs to consider the 'cost and scale' of their actions.

He said: "We don't want to end up with a similar situation to Totnes Town Council who very recently had to admit that the costs of their bypass could not overcome the excessive costs and environmental impact of such a large infrastructure project."

In proposing his amendment Cllr Dumper said: "Let us concentrate on what we do well.

"My amendment doesn't mention carbon neutrality or dates because we are not in a position with our staff and money to measure and monitor such carbon reductions."

The amendment motion which was ratified by the town council said: "Accordingly it (the town council) will give the highest priority to using all its influence to work with others, for instance, Devon County Council on its developing carbon reduction plan, to reduce damaging carbon emissions and other environmental threats. Where it can, it will work to reduce its own carbon footprint.

"The council recognises the vital urgency of this work, and will press the case for the speediest possible reductions in carbon dioxide emissions."

