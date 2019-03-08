Town council candidates gearing for 2019 elections

Exmouth Town Hall. Archant

Registers voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them at Exmouth Town Council.

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton. A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

The candidates for the up coming elections in Exmouth are as follows:

Exmouth Brixington (six seats)

Aurora Bailey (Liberal Democrats)

Aurora Bailey, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Aurora Bailey Aurora Bailey, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Aurora Bailey

Born in Devon, Aurora is married with 12 grandchildren. She has retired from working in retail, at Tesco Exmouth for 11 years and then at Marks and Spencer Exeter, Customer Service Desk, Refunds and Recruiting. Aurora supports CLIC Sargent, working to help children with cancer. She is passionate about proper housing for all and supports zebra crossings by local schools. She is keen to serve and would see it as a privilege to represent Brixington.

Fred Caygill (Conservatives)

Fred Caygill, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Fred Caygill Fred Caygill, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Fred Caygill

Fred was born in Brixington and has lived in Exmouth for almost 60 years. He has worked in the Civil Service, for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and also for the South Western Ambulance Service. If elected, Fred will work to ensure that the quality of life in Exmouth is maintained and improved, so that it continues to be a wonderful place to live.

Maddy Chapman (Conservatives)

Maddy Chapman, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Maddy Chapman, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

A former Mayor of Exmouth and currently representing Brixington on EDDC and on Exmouth Town Council, Maddy worked for many years in Care Management. She has campaigned hard to ensure that Brixington is not ruined by inappropriate housing development. She is also passionate about ensuring that young people have opportunities to succeed.

Andrew Colman (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Colman, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Liberal Democrats Andrew Colman, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Andrew has lived in Brixington with his wife for 16 years and works as a scientist in Exeter. He believes in local decision making wherever possible, with a strong voice for towns like Exmouth. He feels the District Council too often puts the interests of big money before the interests of local residents, in the handling of the seafront development for example. He considers that it would be a privilege to represent Brixington.

Dilys Hadley (Labour Party)

Dilys Hadley, Labour Party candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Dilys Hadley Dilys Hadley, Labour Party candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: Dilys Hadley

Dilys Hadley Brixington candidate, has lived in Exmouth for 22 years and is an active member of the local community. Many people would recognise her as a person with a passionate concern for the need of others, especially the elderly and disabled. If elected she would challenge the continuing cuts to our public services resulting from the unnecessary austerity programme of the current government that impacts negatively upon us within the county of Devon.

Ian Kirvan (Conservatives)

Ian Kirvan, Conservative Party candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Ian Kirvan, Conservative Party candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

Ian has lived in Brixington for many years and has a long track record of getting stuck into projects that benefit the local community. As a former Chairman of Exmouth Tidy Group he campaigned hard to ensure street cleaning was improved and better resourced throughout the town. He wants Exmouth to progress in a sustainable way and will be a strong voice for Brixington residents if elected to the town council.

Maja Lager (Conservatives)

Maja Lager, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Maja Lager, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

Maja moved to Exmouth in 2015 and lives in the town with her husband Darryl. Following a career in the Swedish military, she worked for the City Government of Stockholm, and is now employed as a Financial Market Analyst in Exeter. She loves Exmouth and is keen to see even more high quality events taking place in the town throughout the year. She is also determined to continue improving facilities to benefit local families and attract visitors to the town.

Cherry Nicholas (Conservatives)

Cherry Nicholas, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Cherry Nicholas, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Brixington. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

Cherry worked for Devon and Cornwall Police and at Marks and Spencer. She currently represents Brixington at EDDC and on Exmouth Town Council. She is determined that Exmouth attracts a wider range of jobs, so that people of all ages can live and work in the town. Cherry campaigned strongly against the closure of care homes and against proposals to relocate residents with dementia.

Exmouth Halsdon (five seats)

Lynne Elson (Conservatives)

Lynne Elson, Coservative candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Lynne Elson Lynne Elson, Coservative candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Lynne Elson

I am the charity manager and clinical administrator for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare and live in the Ward. With a keen interest in health and social matters I am treasurer and trustee of Abbeyfield Exmouth that owns and runs Harding House supported accommodation for older people and Exmouth Welfare Trust. I am also treasurer of Exmouth and District Community Transport Group. I am an experienced member of Exmouth Town Council and currently Chair of the Planning sub Committee.

Eden Smith (Conservatives)

Eden Smith, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Eden Smith, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

“My name is Eden Smith, and I care passionately about making sure young people, their needs and voices, are represented in local government. I believe the Conservatives have done a great job in East Devon, creating one of the best recycling systems in the country, and protecting our local green spaces. I'm keen to get involved with the area I've lived in all my life - it's time for greater youth engagement, and we can build that together.”

Pauline Stott (Conservatives)

Pauline Stott, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Halsdon. Picture: Pauline Stott Pauline Stott, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Halsdon. Picture: Pauline Stott

She is someone who is positive about Exmouth and tries to do their best for their ward and the town.

She has taken part in the Neighbourhood Plan. Pauline also works with the community groups and makes sure that the town handyman's service helps with the weeding of the Ward. She backs Exeter Football Community Charity to take over Warren View for a multi use sports ground and also backs Queens Drive improvements.

Andrew Toye (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Toye, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Andrew Toye Andrew Toye, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Andrew Toye

I have lived in Exmouth for over 40 years and have previously served on Exmouth Town and East Devon District councils. I am currently a trustee of Citizens Advice East Devon. We need to provide genuinely affordable housing, but located in ways that complement the character of the area. The sea front needs to include a variety of affordable attractions, and safe places to paddle and swim, and not be dominated by particular water sports.

Brian Toye (Liberal Democrats)

Brian Toye, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Halsdon. Picture: Brian Toye Brian Toye, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Halsdon. Picture: Brian Toye

Brian has had an established business in the centre of Exmouth since 1977 and optical care is a longstanding family tradition. He has a keen interest in the future of small businesses and local independents. He currently serves on Exmouth Town Council and is a member of the planning committee. As well as his interest in care of the elderly, Brian is a great advocate of opportunities for young people to reach their full potential.

Tony Woodward (Green Party)

Tony Woodward, Green Party candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Tony Woodward Tony Woodward, Green Party candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Tony Woodward

Tony has lived in Exmouth for 35 years. He was Solicitor to the London and Manchester Group, Exeter between 1984 and 1999 then a commercial lawyer in the South West until 2015. Tony is a now a yoga teacher taking sessions in Devon and the Exmouth community. We need to make decisions that protect our environment both locally and on a global scale to provide a sustainable future for generations to come.

Exmouth Littleham (six seats)

Brian Bailey (Liberal Democrats)

Brian Bailey, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: Liberal Democrats Brian Bailey, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Brian Bailey married with 12 grandchildren. I am retired from being a Taxi Operator for 20 years in Exmouth. Town Councillor for Budleigh for 17 years and Mayor in 2003. Elected in Town and District council in 2015, at present I am Lead Councillor for East Devon Community Safety partnership, working with Local residents, Police, Fire Services and Social workers, to ensure the well being of all Residents in Exmouth and East Devon.

Bruce de Saram (Conservatives)

Bruce de Saram, Conserviatves candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Bruce de Saram, Conserviatves candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

Bruce de Saram became an Exmouth Town and EDDC Councillor in 2016. As a member of the EDDC planning committee, he Is able to voice Littleham residents' concerns. On behalf of Littleham, Bruce has led the Neighbourhood Plan discussions, and has championed having green areas accessible to the public. He also works with the EDDC Housing Support team to improve local people's lives. Bruce is the Deputy Mayor of Exmouth and a school Governor.

Keith Edwards (Labour Party)

Keith Edwards, Labour Party candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: Labour Party Keith Edwards, Labour Party candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: Labour Party

Keith Edwards, Littleham candidate, comes from a healthcare and educational background with a specific interest in mental health and was involved in the successful campaign to save St John's Court mental health unit in Exmouth. He has worked and researched in the NHS and taught nurses and other health care professionals and currently works part time with the Open University. As a councillor he would promote fair and open decision making and would listen carefully to the views and concerns of local people.

John Humphreys (Conservatives)

Awaiting statement

Khristine Norton (Conservatives)

Awaiting statement

David Poor (Liberal Democrats)

David Poor, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: David Poor David Poor, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: David Poor

Married with two sons, David lives in Exmouth. After retiring, he volunteered for the Citizens Advice Bureau and is a trustee of a London-based charity helping staff in need. Previously a Councillor for 12 years elsewhere in the United Kingdom, he has been a council cabinet member for housing and a local Liberal Democrat housing spokesman. He thinks Exmouth is fortunate to have good independent shops but believes that towns need special help to flourish.

Michael Rosser (Green Party)

Michael Rosser, Green Party candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Green Party Michael Rosser, Green Party candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Green Party

Mike has lived in Exmouth for over 30 years. Retired after working for Devon County Council for over 20 years. He is grateful that he grew up in a country that defeated fascism and allows freedom of thought and expression. He thinks of the future; The world that our children will grow up in and that now, more than ever, we need to support the Green party.

Alan Whipps (Conservatives)

Alan Whipps, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Alan Whipps, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

Alan Whipps has lived in Exmouth since 1991 and worked in the area since 1986. A chartered civil engineer, he has broad experience in the water, waste and environment sectors. He chairs the SW branch of the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management. In the past, he has been a Littleham church warden. Having supported his wife whilst she was Mayor of Exmouth (2007 – 2009) he knows about council work.

Joy Whipps (Conservatives)

Joy Whipps, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Conservatives. Joy Whipps, Conservative candidate for Exmouth Littleham. Picture: East Devon Conservatives.

Joy Whipps has resided in Exmouth for almost 30 years. Elected to Exmouth Town Council in 2003, she was Mayor of Exmouth from 2007 – 2009. She was actively involved with the expansion of the Exmouth Festival, the Kite Festival and Christmas Cracker. She was chair of Finance for two years, taking a break from the Council in 2011. As she cares about Exmouth and its development, she is seeking re-election.

Exmouth Town (five seats)

Olly Davey (Green Party)

Olly Davey, Green Party candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Olly Davey Olly Davey, Green Party candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Olly Davey

Olly Davey has lived and worked in Exmouth for over 35 years. He has been a college technician, primary school teacher, guitar teacher, and schools music organiser and continues some teaching work. He is also well known as a local musician. He believes that we should be supporting renewable energy schemes to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, encouraging locally based businesses, promoting alternatives to car usage, and making roads safer for all users.

Tim Dumper (Liberal Democrats)

Tim Dumper, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Liberal Democrats Tim Dumper, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Tim grew up in Exmouth, before moving away, working in transport and local government. Returning in 2004, he lives in the Colony and has served as a Governor of Exeter Road School. Currently a Town and District Councillor, Tim works to improve transport and employment, and for urgent action on climate change. He is married to Glynis, with a grown-up family, and two grandchildren. He would be honoured to continue his work for Town Ward.

Steve Hall (Conservatives)

Steve Hall, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Steve Hall, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

Steve has had businesses in Budleigh for 26 years, resides in Exmouth operating a private hire car firm. With 12 years as a District Councillor he brings experience of planning and Audit and Governance issues. As Chairman of Licensing has overseen significant improvements in security standards of taxi drivers as well as the introduction of a robust Street Trading Policy. Having raised two sons here Steve is acutely aware of the need for affordable housing and employment opportunities for Exmouth.

Tony Hill (Conservatives)

Tony Hill, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: East Devon Conservatives Tony Hill, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: East Devon Conservatives

“I was a senior officer in the RAF for 26 years. Exmouth is a wonderful place that has meant a great deal to me and coupled with my long public-service background, encouraged me to get more actively involved in Exmouth. I am married with two young children. I value the support Exmouth provides to all ages. I wish to make a difference; the next few years will see significant change in Exmouth that has the potential to do immense good.”

Paul Millar (Independent)

Paul Millar, independent candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Paul Millar Paul Millar, independent candidate for Exmouth Halsdon ward. Picture: Paul Millar

“I have chosen to run to become Exmouth's youngest Councillor to bring some fresh blood to local government. I was raised here and having lived in the town for most of my life, want to champion the ideas of younger people living in the town. I do not believe the Conservative Council are giving us residents a real choice about either how our Council Tax is spent or what the future of Exmouth will look like.”

Thomas Payne (Liberal Democrats)

Thomas Payne, L:iberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town Council elections. Picture: Liberal Democrats Thomas Payne, L:iberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town Council elections. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Thomas has lived in Exmouth for nearly 35 years and seen the town change and grow. Apart from his cleaning business, he volunteers with Exmouth Library and has for many years been an active member of the Methodist Church. Thomas has a strong interest in local nature and conservation, in particular at Bystock, and is passionate about green issues and climate change. He would very much welcome the opportunity to be of service to Exmouth.

Alexandra Sadiq (Liberal Democrats)

Alex Sadiq, Liveral Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Alex Sadiq Alex Sadiq, Liveral Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Alex Sadiq

With a family-run business in the town, and a son at the community college, Alex wants to represent the views of a wide range of local residents in what matters to them about the town. Since being elected to the town council last year, Alex has been particularly active with plastics reduction, the seafront and flood protection, as well as casework, and would relish the opportunity to represent Town Ward at district level as well.

David Walsh (Conservatives)

David Walsh, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: David Walsh David Walsh, Conservatives candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: David Walsh

I have worked and brought up 2 daughters single-handedly for the past 20 years here in Exmouth. I have been an NHS Project Manager, self-employed, School Governor, successful champion of the Valley Parks and am currently serving on several local committees. I'm passionate about planning, environment and local employment; so, with your help, will steer Exmouth towards a thriving, flourishing and exciting future.

Joe Whibley (Independent)

Joseph Whibley, independent candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Joseph Whibley Joseph Whibley, independent candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Joseph Whibley

I have worked on the frontline in education and social care for the last 20 years. I have lived in the heart of Exmouth for the past 12 years, and am looking to have the opportunity to help it develop in a positive manner. But I do not consider myself a politician - far from it. Rather, I see myself as someone who will listen and take your views to the places where decisions are made.

Daniel Wilson (Labour Party)

Daniel Wilson, Labour Party candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Labour Party Daniel Wilson, Labour Party candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Labour Party

Daniel Wilson, lives and works in this community; his children go to a local school and his family are proud to call Exmouth home. He states that 'this is a great town but it could be so much better'. He feels that the town is badly run and in decline as a result people are suffering and inactivity and poor decision making cannot continue. He wants to fight to help this community and will give his dedication, time and support.

Exmouth Withycombe ward is uncontested as two candidates were nominated for the three seats available. Steve Gazzard and Frank Cullis, of the Liberal Democrats, will be 'duly elected' for that ward.

Budleigh Salterton, East Budleigh with Bicton, Lympstone, Woodbury and Otterton parish council seats will also not be contested.