Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Plans to convert former town centre church into gym supported by town council

PUBLISHED: 12:14 18 September 2019

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Archant

A plan to convert a former Methodist church into a gym has been backed by the town council.

The authority's planning committee discussed the change of use application for the building in Tower Street.

Town councillors voted to support the proposal, which will see a new use found for a landmark grade II listed building in the town centre.

Councillor Joe Whibley said: "This is quite a strange one because I imagine it will be the sort of building that would be quite difficult to repurpose.

"If something like this doesn't happen it could stay empty for some time and personally I don't think that is in the interest to anybody in the town.

"I think you have a young entrepreneur who has come up with a really interesting way of repurposing the building.

"Personally I think it's a fantastic idea."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Fire in Exmouth outbuilding believed to be accidental

A fire at an outbuilding in Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Fire in Exmouth outbuilding believed to be accidental

A fire at an outbuilding in Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Plans to convert former town centre church into gym supported by town council

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Family of mum recovering from sepsis raised vital funds for charity

Sally Douglas, centre, with her family after they swam four kilometres to raise funds for UK Sepsis Trust. Picture: Sophie Douglas

VIDEO: Deer released back into wild after becoming trapped on old industrial site

Roe deer is released back into the wild after becoming trapped on Honiton industrial site about to be demolished. Picture: RSPCA

Man arrested after Exmouth town centre disturbance

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Win tickets to see Totally Toto at Exmouth Pavilion

Totoally Toto are coming to Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists