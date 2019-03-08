Plans to convert former town centre church into gym supported by town council

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife. Archant

A plan to convert a former Methodist church into a gym has been backed by the town council.

The authority's planning committee discussed the change of use application for the building in Tower Street.

Town councillors voted to support the proposal, which will see a new use found for a landmark grade II listed building in the town centre.

Councillor Joe Whibley said: "This is quite a strange one because I imagine it will be the sort of building that would be quite difficult to repurpose.

"If something like this doesn't happen it could stay empty for some time and personally I don't think that is in the interest to anybody in the town.

"I think you have a young entrepreneur who has come up with a really interesting way of repurposing the building.

"Personally I think it's a fantastic idea."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.