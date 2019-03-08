Advanced search

Listed building specialists appointed to assess seafront clock tower damage

PUBLISHED: 11:10 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 07 August 2019

Exmouth Clock Tower. Picture by Alex Walton.

Listed building specialists have been appointed to assess water damage done to a seafront landmark.

Exmouth clock tower. Ref exe 20 18TI 3405. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth clock tower. Ref exe 20 18TI 3405. Picture: Terry Ife

At a meeting of the town council on Monday (August 5), councillors were asked to ratify the appointment of surveyors to look at the damage done to the clock tower in The Esplanade.

Deputy town clerk Chetna Jones told councillors that a surveyor had been identified who will produce a report on the damage and make recommendations on repairs.

She said: "We need to identify the exact issues in the clock tower.

"They do a site visit and complete inspection to determine the water ingress and the effects on the structure, report on the conditions, likely risks and make recommendations on repair approaches and budget costs."

Town clerk Lisa Bowman said the work needed is in addition to work commissioned by the town council three years ago.

Councillors agreed to appoint a specialist architect to survey the clock tower

