News

Suns out, drums out: Exmouth Town Concert band back this summer

Adam Manning

Published: 4:43 PM June 21, 2022
Exmouth Town Concert Band perform a concert locally. - Credit: Exmouth Town Concert band.

Exmouth Town Concert Band’s Summer Season is returning for 2022, every Monday in the Manor Gardens.

The band will be playing on the bandstand in Exmouth’s Manor Gardens every Monday from July 4 until August 22. The event, sponsored by Spoken, is free to enter and will feature the band’s usual blend of marches, popular classics and music from stage and screen.

The band continue to support Seachange as their chosen charity and there will be a collection at each Monday concert in aid of their work.

Exmouth Town Concert Band is a military-style community wind band based in East Devon and since its inception over three decades ago, Exmouth Town Concert Band has been playing to audiences in Exmouth and beyond with their mix of marches, show tunes and modern arrangements of popular classics.

The band welcomes players of all ages and standards. Find out more here - https://www.exmouthtownconcertband.org.uk/

