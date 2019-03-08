Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google Archant

A section of Exeter Road will be closed for two nights while 'essential' resurfacing work is done

Resurfacing work will force the overnight closure of an Exmouth town centre road, it was announced.

Devon County Council says the closure of Exeter Road between the junctions with Danby Terrace and Marine Way are needed for 'essential' resurfacing.

The closures, which will take affect between 6pm and midnight, will be on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30.

No vehicles will be able to park on the road during the work but residents living within the closure area may have vehicular access to their homes in 'exceptional circumstances' by liaising with the site foreman.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and pedestrians.

An official diversion route will be in place via the A376 Marine Way and the Parade.

The scheme will be carried out by contractor Skanska.