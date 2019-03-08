Mindless vandals target Exmouth's 'mini Disneyland' dinosaur trail

The dinosaur model in The Strand damaged. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Exmouth's 'mini Disneyland' dinosaur trail has again been targeted by 'mindless' vandals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the town centre's dinosaur models had its tail broken off over the weekend.

The diplodocus model, near the bus stop in The Strand, is the latest subjected to damage since the Jurassic Coast trail was reintroduced earlier this year.

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey said vandalism of the trail was 'very annoying'.

He said: "These dinosaurs were put there primarily to attract children and the trail is very popular.

"It's mindless vandalism.

"When you see the faces of the people when they see them, it's like a mini Disneyland."

Cllr Bailey said he hoped an upgrade to the CCTV network in Exmouth would help protect the dinosaur models.

He added: "I cannot understand why people want to do this."

Cllr Bailey said he is determined to keep the dinosaurs in Exmouth, despite the vandalism to the models.

He said: "We are the gateway to the Jurassic Coast.

"I think it's important that we (Exmouth) are recognised as a dinosaur town."