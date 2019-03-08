Advanced search

Mindless vandals target Exmouth's 'mini Disneyland' dinosaur trail

PUBLISHED: 10:46 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 04 November 2019

The dinosaur model in The Strand damaged. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The dinosaur model in The Strand damaged. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Exmouth's 'mini Disneyland' dinosaur trail has again been targeted by 'mindless' vandals.

One of the town centre's dinosaur models had its tail broken off over the weekend.

The diplodocus model, near the bus stop in The Strand, is the latest subjected to damage since the Jurassic Coast trail was reintroduced earlier this year.

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey said vandalism of the trail was 'very annoying'.

He said: "These dinosaurs were put there primarily to attract children and the trail is very popular.

"It's mindless vandalism.

"When you see the faces of the people when they see them, it's like a mini Disneyland."

Cllr Bailey said he hoped an upgrade to the CCTV network in Exmouth would help protect the dinosaur models.

He added: "I cannot understand why people want to do this."

Cllr Bailey said he is determined to keep the dinosaurs in Exmouth, despite the vandalism to the models.

He said: "We are the gateway to the Jurassic Coast.

"I think it's important that we (Exmouth) are recognised as a dinosaur town."

