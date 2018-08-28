Advanced search

Big screen for Exmouth town centre?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 09 January 2019

East Devon Distict Council is looking into the possibility of a big screen in The Strand. Pictures: Simon Horn and Jonathan White, Wikimedia Commons.

Come on, Tim! Major sporting events such as Wimbledon could be shown on a big screen in Exmouth if district council bosses have their way.

The possibility of fixing a big screen in The Strand for ‘large-scale’ events is being investigated, East Devon District Council (EDDC) has confirmed.

As well as major sporting events, the council is looking to screen concerts and The Proms as well as sharing EDDC promotions and messages.

According to council agenda papers, the screen, which could be in place by next year, could generate £25,000 a year in income.

A sum of £120,000 from the council’s capital reserve is set to be ring fenced when the overview and scrutiny committee ratifies the 2019/20 draft budgets. A spokesman for EDDC said the council is in the ‘early stages’ of the project which is subject to securing planning consent. It is hoped the idea can go before the council’s cabinet in spring.

