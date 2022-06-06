Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation
- Credit: Archant
A man sustained serious injuries after a reported attack involving a glass bottle.
Police have launched an investigation into the assault which took place in town centre on Saturday (June 4)
Emergency services were called following reports of a man having sustained serious injuries following an altercation between The Strand and St Andrews Road at around 11.30pm.
Officers said it was reported that one person, a local man in his 50s, was attacked by a group and sustained a head injury believed to have been caused by a glass bottle.
The man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment and was later released.
A police cordon was put in place near the area of the assault, but has since been lifted.
Police said no arrests have been made in connection to this matter at this time.
Most Read
- 1 Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation
- 2 Kevin Hill set for Torquay United reunion at Southern Road
- 3 Injured man rescued after Exmouth rocks fall
- 4 Budleigh's new plinth to mark Queens Jubilee
- 5 Death of man and woman found at Exmouth address not suspicious say police
- 6 Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay
- 7 Famous Ladies of Exmouth – Mary Anne Clarke
- 8 Exmouth fire station charity car-wash this Saturday
- 9 Space above empty Exmouth shop to be turned into two-bed flat
- 10 Can you go plastic free for a week?
Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area late on Saturday and who may information that could assist with the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/048914/22.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.