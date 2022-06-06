Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation

A man sustained serious injuries after a reported attack involving a glass bottle.

Police have launched an investigation into the assault which took place in town centre on Saturday (June 4)

Emergency services were called following reports of a man having sustained serious injuries following an altercation between The Strand and St Andrews Road at around 11.30pm.

Officers said it was reported that one person, a local man in his 50s, was attacked by a group and sustained a head injury believed to have been caused by a glass bottle.

The man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment and was later released.

A police cordon was put in place near the area of the assault, but has since been lifted.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to this matter at this time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area late on Saturday and who may information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/048914/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.