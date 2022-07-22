EDDC interviewers to quiz tourists over future of Exmouth regeneration

EDDC Interviewers aiming to gauge tourists’ views on potential regeneration of Exmouth will be around the town in the next few weeks.

Visitors will be interviewed in the town centre and on the seafront to assess their needs and wants moving forward which will help shape the placemaking strategy for Exmouth.

This is part of East Devon Disrict Council’s consultation on rhe future vision for regeneration in Exmouth which includes a series of face-to-face events, with places still available for the final event taking place on Sunday, July 31 between 10am and noon at Ocean, in The Esplanade.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: “If we have a high demand, we can always hold another event, so please don’t despair.

“If you haven’t been able to come to one of our events why not join the over 600 people who have ‘Had Their Say’ via our online questionnaire and you still have lots of time as the online questionnaires don’t close until August 19.

“Your views are important to us.”

All the views gathered will be used to help shape developments in Exmouth town centre and seafront in the future.

Speaking at when the consultation was launched, councillor Nick Hookway, portfolio holder for tourism, sport, leisure and culture, said: "At the first stakeholder session, which was held last Monday, there were many comments on how Exmouth needs to unlock the puzzle that visitors often experience when moving around the town centre to get to the Seafront.

“Exmouth is blessed with a superb seafront and together with the Exe Estuary Exmouth is an attractive place to visit.

“Exmouth is a lovely place to live and work in as well. However, there is a need to develop new places that will enhance the town, improve the visitor experience and provide better amenities for residents. New developments will lead to economic growth and provide job opportunities.

"EDDC would like to hear the views of residents as these new placemaking proposals are put forward. May I encourage as many residents as possible to take a few minutes to complete the consultation."

To book your place at the event on July 31 at Ocean, email ExmouthConsultation@eastdevon.gov.uk

To fill in the questionnaire, visit https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=165660567901&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery