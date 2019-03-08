Service of commemoration to mark 75 years since D-day

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A service of commemoration is being held in Exmouth to remember the 75th anniversary of D-day and a key battle from World War Two.

The Exmouth branch of the Royal British Legion is holding the service at the War Memorial, in The Strand, on Sunday, June 2.

Beginning at 10.30am, the battle of Kohima will also be remembered.

D-day, also known as The Normandy Landings, took place on June 6, 1944. The Battle of Kohima was fought from April 4 to June 22 in the same year.

People from Exmouth and the surrounding area are invited to join the service with a special invitation issued to those who served in World War Two.

A Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon will be present at the service which will feature music provided by ExmouthAir, and stories.

After the commemoration, a barbecue will be held at the Park Hotel, in Exeter Road between 1.30pm and 2pm.