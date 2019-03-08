Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Service of commemoration to mark 75 years since D-day

PUBLISHED: 13:30 21 May 2019

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A service of commemoration is being held in Exmouth to remember the 75th anniversary of D-day and a key battle from World War Two.

The Exmouth branch of the Royal British Legion is holding the service at the War Memorial, in The Strand, on Sunday, June 2.

Beginning at 10.30am, the battle of Kohima will also be remembered.

D-day, also known as The Normandy Landings, took place on June 6, 1944. The Battle of Kohima was fought from April 4 to June 22 in the same year.

People from Exmouth and the surrounding area are invited to join the service with a special invitation issued to those who served in World War Two.

A Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon will be present at the service which will feature music provided by ExmouthAir, and stories.

After the commemoration, a barbecue will be held at the Park Hotel, in Exeter Road between 1.30pm and 2pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth suffer ‘rain pain’ in defeat at Bovey Tracey

Exmouth celebrate a wicket at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4829. Picture: Terry Ife

Rugby chairman gunged as club collects £1,500 for Exmouth youth support group

Exmouth Rugby Club presents Open Door - Haven with a cheque. Picture: Clare Tate

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres suffer third straight defeat

Daniel Alford bowling for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres in the meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth United U14s receive trophy for their league success

Exmouth United Under-14s with the Exeter and District Youth League Division Two trophy. Picture AG STEPHENS

Edge Cup taking place in Exmouth this weekend

The poster advertising the 2019 Edge Cup meeting. Picture EDGE WATERSPORTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists