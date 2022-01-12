A new, modern police station is to be built in Exmouth as part of a programme to increase public confidence in the force and improve access to officers.

The existing building in North Street – described by local MP Simon Jupp as ‘an outdated eyesore’ - will be replaced by a modern facility with an area where the public can meet officers face to face.

Part of the existing site will be sold off to help finance the redevelopment.

Exmouth police station had been earmarked for closure in 2015 but remained an operational base for officers, without an enquiry desk.

Now the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, is rolling out a programme to give the public more opportunities to meet and talk to their police officers in person. The opening hours of existing police station front desks have been extended and some enquiry offices are being reopened.

Ms Hernandez said: “We know that when people have contact with Devon and Cornwall Police their confidence in policing grows.

“I want to ensure that as we work towards a target of record numbers of police officers across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, that residents have the opportunity to meet and engage with those officers.”

The decision to replace Exmouth police station was taken in consultation with East Devon’s MP Simon Jupp.

Mr Jupp said: “Since being elected in 2019, I have been making the case for investment in Exmouth and a new police station is a huge step forward for the town.

“The current building is an outdated eyesore and I’d like to thank our Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, for listening to my concerns and backing plans to improve policing in Exmouth and East Devon.

“A brand new police station which is open to the public will strengthen policing in Exmouth and help to keep our community safe.”

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, policing commander for North, East and West Devon, said: “This is an exciting project that will see a brand new police station built on the current site on North Street in Exmouth.

"Exmouth is a busy town with a population that expands during the summer months and it is right that we maintain a policing presence near to the town centre and sea front. This will provide a modern base for officers and staff who work in our local community.”