Five month road closures expected for vital tidal defence scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:37 15 August 2019

Section of The Esplanade are set to be subject to rolling road closures for up to five months.

Archant

A section of seafront road could be subject to closures for five months as works continue on a £12million tidal defence project.

Morton Crescent is set to be closed from Monday, September 2, until early February next year as a concrete flood wall is replaced, according to Devon County Highways.

Rolling road closures in The Esplanade, between The Grove and Premier Inn, will begin on Friday, August 30, finishing in early December.

Some parking bays in The Esplanade will be suspended.

The Environment Agency's tidal defence scheme aims to reinforce Exmouth's sea defences and further protect 1,800 homes in the town.

READ MORE: Exmouth Esplanade to be closed in September for vital flood works

According to Devon County Highways, works will be carried out in 50m sections for two weeks at a time.

A diversion route is in place taking motorists along Victoria Road, onto Imperial Road, along Rolle Road and down Carlton Hill.

Another diversion goes along Imperial Road and down Alexandra Terrace.

Both routes will be in place until February 2020.

