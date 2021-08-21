Published: 9:45 AM August 21, 2021

The Environment Agency have launched a 12-month pilot with Hello Lamp post to give residents and visitors to Exmouth the opportunity to have a ‘conversation’ with the Exmouth Tidal Defence Scheme.

Hello Lamp post allows people to have two-way 'chats' with objects in their local environment. QR codes have been attached to parts of the tidal defence around Exmouth, anyone with a smartphone can scan the QR code or text the number on the sign to begin a conversation. Residents and visitors will be able to find out why the defences are needed and how they can reduce their own flood risk in a digestible, informative and playful way. They’ll also be able to give feedback on the Exmouth Tidal Defence Scheme itself.

The first interactive objects are now live at Estuary View car park on Royal Avenue and the Flood gate at Alexandra Terrace junction.

Kate Pearson, Flood Resilience Engagement Advisor at The Environment Agency said:

“Community engagement is key to our flood defence work, we’re always looking for better ways to reach people, to find out what residents want and what they think of the work we’re doing. Hello lamp post lets us reach people when they’re actually standing next to our defences, they can give us feedback without the need for a physical meeting so it’s a really covid secure way to engage with people”

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council portfolio holder for Coast, Country and Environment said: “Now the contractors are nearly finished on the Exmouth Tidal Defence Scheme this clever piece of modern technology will explain to people all the whys, the what and the what ifs for this scheme and explains to the user why the scheme was required to help protect the town, its businesses and residents. We are pleased to offer our support for this exciting initiative.”

The £12m Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme is due to be fully complete later this year. The Environment Agency is working in partnership with East Devon District Council to deliver the scheme which will reduce the risk of tidal flooding to over 1,400 residential and 400 commercial properties.

The Environment Agency say they’ll be launching more talking objects around Exmouth in a few weeks’ time, so make sure you keep an eye out for the QR codes and say “Hello”.