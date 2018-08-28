Advanced search

Exmouth tidal defence scheme plans set for district council go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:23 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 03 January 2019

Photo of waves battering Exmouth's existing sea wall during 'Storm Callum' in October. Picture: Tom Hurley

Archant

A proposed multi-million pound tidal defence improvement scheme in Exmouth could move a step closer next week.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) development management committee is set to discuss the hybrid application at its next meeting on Tuesday (January 8) and planning officers have urged councillors to approve the plans.

If given the go-ahead, the Environment Agency (EA) will have full permission for a tidal defence scheme including flood walls, embankments and gates in Royal Avenue car park, Camperdown Terrace and The Esplanade.

The application is also seeking outline permission for flood defence walls and gates at the Alexandra Terrace junction with The Esplanade and in front of Moreton Crescent.

EDDC planning officers have recommended approval of the hybrid application.

A report for the development management committee states: “Whilst the benefits of the proposal must be balanced against the impacts that arise from the development, it is considered that the proposal would not detrimentally impact upon the character and appearance of the locality or the historic integrity of heritage assets.”

The application is split into three zones. In area A – which stretches from the boatyard north of the Imperial Road Car Park to the entrance of the recreation ground – for a sea wall is proposed for the length of the boatyard and around the recreation area.

Area B runs from the recreation ground to the sailing club, in Shelly Road. In this zone a timber-clad wall fronting on to the estuary is proposed.

In Area C – from Mamhead Slipway to the Premier Inn in The Esplanade – the plan is to strengthen the existing wall and a secondary wall would also be built along Moreton Crescent.

The details of the secondary wall were moved into the ‘outline’ part of the proposal earlier this year after pleas from residents in Moreton Crescent who raised concerns over the impact the wall could have on their gardens and parking.

Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee backed the application when consulted.

EDDC’s development management committee is set to discuss the plans at its next meeting on Tuesday at Knowle, Sidmouth.

The meeting will begin at 11am.

