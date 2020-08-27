Advanced search

Tesco shoppers set to boost national charities affected by coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 August 2020

Archant

Shoppers in Exmouth will be able to boost three national charities impacted by Covid-19 when they buy their groceries in September.

Tesco stores across Exmouth are supporting the Tesco Health Charity Partnership’s appeal to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK between September 1 and 13.

Customers can make a donation by rounding up their in-store shop to the nearest £1 at all manned and self-service checkouts, with funds raised going directly to the three charities.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer, heart and circulatory diseases or diabetes.

“It’s essential that they are able to continue their ground-breaking work so that countless generations can benefit now and in the future.”

As well as donating at the checkout, customers can also donate via justgiving.com/campaign/tescoappeal or by phone by texting DONATE to 70507 to give £5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Town’s pre-season schedule ends with another blank sheet

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Ocean soft play reopens following coronavirus lockdown closure

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Town’s pre-season schedule ends with another blank sheet

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Ocean soft play reopens following coronavirus lockdown closure

The soft play area at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture: Ocean

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lewis Gerant nets double trophy delight at Exmouth RFC Awards Ceremony

The Exmouth RFC CLOGS (Cockles League of Old Gentlemen Supporters), a group that comrpises of former Cockles' players and club officials who support the 1st XV home and away. CLOGS received the 2019/20 campaign 1st XV Captain's Award. Picture: ERFC

Skipper Haggerty nets hat-trick as Brixington Blues U16s stroll to big win over Galmpton

Oscar Gaunt who scored one and was responsible for four assists in the Brixington Blues Under-16s win over Galmpton. Picture: PAUL HAGGERTY

Schlaefli at the double as Town Reserves see off Exmouth Spartans

Budleigh well beaten at Exmouth

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Glovesman Davis delights as Exmouth Town Under-18s net Devon Cup success

Exmouth Town U18s after their Devon Cup win at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA. Picture ETFC