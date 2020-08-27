Tesco shoppers set to boost national charities affected by coronavirus pandemic

Shoppers in Exmouth will be able to boost three national charities impacted by Covid-19 when they buy their groceries in September.

Tesco stores across Exmouth are supporting the Tesco Health Charity Partnership’s appeal to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK between September 1 and 13.

Customers can make a donation by rounding up their in-store shop to the nearest £1 at all manned and self-service checkouts, with funds raised going directly to the three charities.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer, heart and circulatory diseases or diabetes.

“It’s essential that they are able to continue their ground-breaking work so that countless generations can benefit now and in the future.”

As well as donating at the checkout, customers can also donate via justgiving.com/campaign/tescoappeal or by phone by texting DONATE to 70507 to give £5.