Exmouth Tesco stores collecting for local food banks

This summer, people in Exmouth are being urged to volunteer for two national foodbank charities, as they launch huge recruitment for volunteers.

The Exmouth store, in Salterton Road, will participate between June 30 and July 2. This year the Trussell Trust and FareShare celebrate 10 years of working with Tesco to collect donations.

During the collection, customers will be asked to donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels to people facing financial hardship, as well as to help FareShare in supporting frontline charities and community groups.

Volunteers are needed to speak to customers, encourage them to donate, and help them to choose items that are most needed by Exmouth food banks and charities.

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20 per cent cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

the Trussell Trust’s f food bank centres report a 14 per cent rise in food parcels handed out last year, while more than 75 per cent of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare are also reporting an increase in demand.

People can find more about the collection and sign up to volunteer here https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/