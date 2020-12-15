Exmouth Tennis Centre hosts first wave of Covid-19 vaccines

The LED tennis centre in Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Family doctors in Exmouth have begun giving the coronavirus vaccine to local people as the NHS continues its phased roll-out of the vaccination programme.

GP practices in Exmouth and the rest of East Devon are working to set up a local vaccination centre at Exmouth Tennis Centre for their patients.

The LED Leisure facility in Withycombe Raleigh is one of eight sites set up across the county as part of the first phase of GP-led vaccination centres.

But local people are also being reminded they should not contact their practice or hospital to ask about an appointment – the NHS will contact you when it’s your turn.

Dr Barry Coakley, a GP and Clinical Director of Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh (WEB) Primary Care Network, who is among those leading the set-up of the centre, said: “We feel honoured to play our part in this wonderful national COVID vaccination programme.

“As soon as the opportunity arose, the teams from all ten practices have come together, working with great skill and efficiency, seizing the moment to ensure that these lifesaving vaccinations are delivered to our communities.

“We would like to thank all those who have been waiting patiently to be contacted for their invitation.

“We are working through our patient lists in order, as set out in the national guidance, and will make contact with everyone who is eligible in due course.”

Darryn Allcorn, Devon’s lead chief nurse, said: “We’re working seven days a week to make sure eligible people in Devon a vital vaccine as soon as possible.

“As a nurse I am proud to be part of this huge national effort to protect our patients against the virus and I would urge people in Devon to come forward when they are called up for the vaccine.

“I can reassure everyone that the NHS will be in touch with you when it’s your turn to have the vaccine.

“Contacting your local hospital or practice only slows us down as it takes up precious time and resources to respond to the calls.”

At Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre, which is run by LED Community Leisure, play continues on the courts not being used by the local vaccination centre.