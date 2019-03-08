Advanced search

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

PUBLISHED: 14:33 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 27 August 2019

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident of grievous bodily harm in Exmouth.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the incident which took place in the Dukes Crescent and Prince of Wales Drive area of the town on Tuesday, August 13.

The teenager has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DC Ailsa Mason said: "The victim suffered serious facial injuries as a result, including deep lacerations and a facial fracture.

"The injury could have been far worse and luckily there appears to have been no lasting injury.

"This victim could have been anyone and it's a deeply concerning crime."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting CR/073364/19.

