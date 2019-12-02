Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

A teenaged thug has been jailed for beating up two strangers in separate attacks in Exmouth.

Denva-Louis Smith punched a driver through the window of his car, smashing the victim's glasses and breaking his cheekbone.

A month later, he went on to attack a carpenter who was doing urgent repairs to a flood-damaged restaurant.

On both occasions he was leading a gang of two other youths who goaded the victims before Smith sprung into violence.

Smith, 19, already has convictions for 50 offences including ten assaults. He had only come out of prison six weeks before he carried out the first assault in August this year.

Smith, of Mountain Close, admitted two counts of causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for a year and five months in a young offenders institution by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: "You have been given chance after chance and to a large extent you have thrown the assistance you were offered back in the face of those who were offering it."

Rob Yates, prosecuting, said the first attack was on a driver who was in his car with his wife in Dukes Crescent on August 13 when a member of Smith's group stood in front of it to hold him up.

The victim remonstrated out of his window and Smith walked up to the car and punched him through the window, hitting the side of his face.

The second assault happened on the night of September 11 when a contract worker was with a team who were carrying out overnight repairs to a restaurant in St Andrew's Road.

Smith punched and kicked him, leaving him with a gash on his face, a broken cheekbone, and a permanent scar under his eye.

Lee Bremridge, defending, said Smith had suffered an unhappy childhood in and out of the care system but is taking courses in anger management and behavioural change while in jail.

He said: "When he mixes with the wrong crowd, they form a negative influence in terms of substance misuse and anger, which he finds very difficult to control and leads to these sort of acts of violence."