Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Teddy bear drop raises vital cash for hospital children's ward

PUBLISHED: 15:42 30 August 2019

Adrian Hewitt, of Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club, presents Debbie Allen, of Bramble Ward, with a cheque for £1,500. Picture: Maureen De Viell

Adrian Hewitt, of Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club, presents Debbie Allen, of Bramble Ward, with a cheque for £1,500. Picture: Maureen De Viell

Archant

Children visiting their sick siblings in hospital are set to benefit from £1,500 raised by a sponsored teddy bear drop in Exmouth.

Earlier this year, the skies above The Strand were filled with soft toys being parachuted down in an event organised by the Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club.

Around £1,500 was raised for the Bramble Ward at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and will be used to enhance the paediatric outpatients' area so that sick children and their brothers and sisters can be more comfortable.

Rotary club president Adrian Hewitt presented a cheque to Debbie Allen from the Bramble Ward.

He said: "Exmouth Raleigh Rotary is delighted with the success of our first teddy bear jump in Exmouth enabling us to contribute to Bramble Ward in such a positive way. We hope to make this an annual charity event for the benefit and enjoyment of the local community."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Man arrested after alleged voyeurism act at Exmouth Leisure Centre

Seafront junction to be redesigned after plans get green light

Junction between Morton Road, Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Man arrested after alleged voyeurism act at Exmouth Leisure Centre

Seafront junction to be redesigned after plans get green light

Junction between Morton Road, Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Tolchards Devon League Cricket - the final day for our local teams

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres need last day points to be sure of staying up

Picture: Thinkstock

Budleigh bowlers see off Honiton to ease their Over-60s Triples League concerns

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon Bowmaker success for Lockwood, Pelosi and Maslen

Golf club and ball

Teddy bear drop raises vital cash for hospital children’s ward

Adrian Hewitt, of Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club, presents Debbie Allen, of Bramble Ward, with a cheque for £1,500. Picture: Maureen De Viell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists