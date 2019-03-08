Teddy bear drop raises vital cash for hospital children's ward

Adrian Hewitt, of Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club, presents Debbie Allen, of Bramble Ward, with a cheque for £1,500. Picture: Maureen De Viell Archant

Children visiting their sick siblings in hospital are set to benefit from £1,500 raised by a sponsored teddy bear drop in Exmouth.

Earlier this year, the skies above The Strand were filled with soft toys being parachuted down in an event organised by the Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club.

Around £1,500 was raised for the Bramble Ward at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and will be used to enhance the paediatric outpatients' area so that sick children and their brothers and sisters can be more comfortable.

Rotary club president Adrian Hewitt presented a cheque to Debbie Allen from the Bramble Ward.

He said: "Exmouth Raleigh Rotary is delighted with the success of our first teddy bear jump in Exmouth enabling us to contribute to Bramble Ward in such a positive way. We hope to make this an annual charity event for the benefit and enjoyment of the local community."