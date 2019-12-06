Video

Is this the fastest 'cuber' in Exmouth?

Zach Roberts with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An Exmouth teacher who claims to be the fastest 'cuber' in the town is challenging anyone to prove him wrong.

Zach Powell, 30, claims to be the quickest person to solve a Rubik's Cube in Exmouth with a personal best time of 14.3 seconds.

He has entered regional competitions, testing himself against some of the fastest 'cubers' in the world.

The teacher started the pastime when someone on television claimed they could do it in three-and-a-half minutes.

Mr Powell, who teaches English as a foreign language at Hello Exmouth, formerly Mountlands, said: "I've been doing it for about five years after watching someone on The Apprentice in 2013.

"They said they could solve it in three minutes and they failed, so I wondered if I could solve it in under three minutes."

He watched tutorials on Youtube and took notes on the codes needed to solve the puzzles.

Very soon he came up with a formula to solve the Rubik's cube.

He said: "The centre colour of each face is the colour of that face.

"You need to start by making a cross and then you fill in the corners."

Mr Powell said he got below three minutes within a month.

While studying at Exeter University he established a Rubik's Cube society, which still exists to this day, and uses his skills with the cube as part of a maths magic show he does for students at Hello Exmouth.

Mr Powell was diagnosed with autism in May last year, something he feels helps him with solving the cube.

Mr Powell said: "It helps a lot with focus.

"I have a cube with me all the time for solving if I'm on the train or if I'm out at dinner.

"It helps me listen to other people but also be distracted at the same time."

Last month, the 30-year-old entered the Weston Super Mare open, making the second round of the tournament and recording an average time in that round of 19.57 seconds.

He holds the British record for reciting Pi - the ratio of a cirle's diameter - while juggling.

To gain the record, he recited the figure to 250 digits.