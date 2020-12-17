Published: 8:00 AM December 17, 2020

Tanya Robinson and Annaka Lloyd on one of their monthly challenges. - Credit: Tanya Robinson

An Exmouth woman is gearing up for the final leg of a year-long crusade to raise funds for Devon Freewheelers’ bloodbikers

Tanya Robinson will complete a 73-mile walk from North Devon on Wednesday (December 16) in her bid to reach a £2,000 target for the Honiton-based charity which transport much-needed blood around the county.

Joined by her friend Annaka Lloyd, beauty therapist Tanya has been doing a challenge a month this year to mark her 40th birthday and chose the bloodbikers as her husband Jim volunteers for them.

So far, she has raised £1,700 – having set an initial target of £1,000 – and is hoping her walk from Croyde to the Devon Freewheelers base in Honiton will tip donations over the £2,000 mark.

Tanya said: “I turned 40 this year, and was thinking about how I’ve done half marathons before and really enjoyed it.

“I wanted to do something different for my 40th.

“Jim is really passionate (about Devon Freewheelers) – and so am I – and really cares about the challenges.

“What we’re doing for them is what keeps the drive going – I don’t think about what I have done, I think about what they are doing.”

Jim, who is a marine, has been volunteering with the Devon Freewheelers since the beginning of lockdown, having benefitted from the work of bloodbikers himself.

Tanya (centre) with husband Jim (lefy) and Devon Freewheelers founder Dan Lavery. - Credit: Tanya Robinson

Once the commando training centre in Lympstone closed during the first lockdown, Jim decided to focus on helping the Devon Freewheelers.

At times he devoted 18 hours a day to helping, including trips to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Over the course of 2020, Tanya has dedicated herself to physical challenges every month, taking part in duathlons, coastal runs and virtual events.

Tanya and Annaka on another one of their challenges. - Credit: Tanya Robinson

The 73 mile walk from Croyde to Honiton – with a stop at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in Exeter - will be the culmination of the challenges.

She said it wasn’t until she was doing a duathlon last month that she realised the magnitude of what she was trying to do.

She added: “I looked back on it and thought – that was really tough.

“Initially, I probably didn’t realise but it was more other people telling me what an inspiration I’ve been.”

Anyone wishing to support her efforts, can donate by visiting her Just Giving page