Exmouth woman’s year-long fundraising crusade culminating with 73-mile walk
- Credit: Tanya Robinson
An Exmouth woman is gearing up for the final leg of a year-long crusade to raise funds for Devon Freewheelers’ bloodbikers
Tanya Robinson will complete a 73-mile walk from North Devon on Wednesday (December 16) in her bid to reach a £2,000 target for the Honiton-based charity which transport much-needed blood around the county.
Joined by her friend Annaka Lloyd, beauty therapist Tanya has been doing a challenge a month this year to mark her 40th birthday and chose the bloodbikers as her husband Jim volunteers for them.
So far, she has raised £1,700 – having set an initial target of £1,000 – and is hoping her walk from Croyde to the Devon Freewheelers base in Honiton will tip donations over the £2,000 mark.
Tanya said: “I turned 40 this year, and was thinking about how I’ve done half marathons before and really enjoyed it.
“I wanted to do something different for my 40th.
“Jim is really passionate (about Devon Freewheelers) – and so am I – and really cares about the challenges.
“What we’re doing for them is what keeps the drive going – I don’t think about what I have done, I think about what they are doing.”
Jim, who is a marine, has been volunteering with the Devon Freewheelers since the beginning of lockdown, having benefitted from the work of bloodbikers himself.
Once the commando training centre in Lympstone closed during the first lockdown, Jim decided to focus on helping the Devon Freewheelers.
Most Read
- 1 Former Exmouth fisherman George ‘Sidney’ Gallagher celebrates 90th birthday
- 2 East Devon to be placed in tier 2 restrictions when lockdown ends
- 3 First look - Michael Caines looks forward to welcoming Exmouth to Mickey’s Beach Bar and Restaurant
- 4 Drive-through flu vaccine returning to Exmouth
- 5 Joanna Toole Foundation awards £44,000 in animal welfare grants
- 6 Sing carols on your doorstep to bring ‘sense of hope in the darkness’
- 7 Town council survey reveals ‘no consensus’ over how to make Budleigh town centre safer
- 8 Exmouth Community Larder boosted by £200 donation from Rolle Lodge freemasons
- 9 Former mayor denies historic child sex assault charges
- 10 Decision time looming for Exmouth Town
At times he devoted 18 hours a day to helping, including trips to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
Over the course of 2020, Tanya has dedicated herself to physical challenges every month, taking part in duathlons, coastal runs and virtual events.
The 73 mile walk from Croyde to Honiton – with a stop at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in Exeter - will be the culmination of the challenges.
She said it wasn’t until she was doing a duathlon last month that she realised the magnitude of what she was trying to do.
She added: “I looked back on it and thought – that was really tough.
“Initially, I probably didn’t realise but it was more other people telling me what an inspiration I’ve been.”
Anyone wishing to support her efforts, can donate by visiting her Just Giving page