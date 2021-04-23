Published: 8:00 AM April 23, 2021

anya Robinson and Annaka Lloyd have planned another year of extreme challenges - Credit: Tanya Robinson

An Exmouth woman is extending her 'year of challenge's' for Devon Freewhellers after raising more than £2,000.

Tanya Robinson, of Bradham Lane, in Withycombe Raleigh, ended with a 73-mile overnight walk from North Devon to the charity’s Honiton headquarters.

Mum-of-one Tanya, whose 2020 year of challenges marked her 40th birthday, is aiming to raise at least £3,000 with a JustGiving page for the Devon Freewheelers, through a fresh set of punishing monthly tasks.

She is gearing up to run a half marathon along the Jurassic Coast later this month.

Tanya, aged 41, who is married to blood biker Jim, said she was inspired to continue fundraising for the Devon Freewheelers in a bid to support the volunteers and charity through the pandemic.

Joining Tanya along the way is her best friend Annaka Lloyd, from North Devon, who also tackled the 2020 challenges.

Tanya said: “I see what the Devon Freewheelers are doing. I see Jim and the guys going out; the blood bikes going past. They are going out day after day and that just keeps us going.”

Since the start of the year, Tanya has completed a half marathon around Exmouth with her dog as running buddy.

In February Tanya and Annaka successfully finished a reverse 30-mile duathlon, of cycle, run, cycle - set around the Spreyton countryside.

Last month the friends tackled a 20-mile night run on Woodbury Common, with blood biker Jim as the pair’s support and safety team.

Tanya was inspired to start raising funds for the charity after seeing the ‘amazing’ Devon Freewheelers Blood Bikes ‘step in wherever they can’ as the UK was put into lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

She made up many of her 2020 trials after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled a host of planned events.

Her current plan is to ‘probably’ swap monthly challenges at the end of 2021 for ad-hoc fundraising.

Before that, Tanya and Annaka aim to test themselves against the Tough Mudder, in August, the Portsmouth and London marathons – extreme events cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic – and climbing Ben Nevis in September.

See Tanya's JustGiving page by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanya-robinson12