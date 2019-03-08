Advanced search

Talent Box shine in latest performance

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 June 2019

The Talent Box's performance of Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat. Picture: Jane O'Connell

The Talent Box's performance of Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat. Picture: Jane O'Connell

Archant

An Exmouth drama group is celebrating its latest success, with the Talent Box recently performing an original version of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

The Talent Box's performance of Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat. Picture: Jane O'ConnellThe Talent Box's performance of Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat. Picture: Jane O'Connell

The actors' latest show was held at Blackmore Theatre, in Bicton Street, Exmouth, showcasing the group's many talents.

Jane O'Connell, leader of the group, formerly known as the Bystock Drama Group, said: "The Talent Box shone with their uplifting performance of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the Blackmore Theatre.

"With their enthusiastic singing, dancing and plenty of humour, this talented group gave the audience a treat."

Members of the Talent Box thanked the Cranford Sports Club for the rehearsal space.

The group's previous performances include Robin Hood and His Merry Men, Little Shop of Horrors, Les Misérables and pantomime Snow White and the Seven Divas.

