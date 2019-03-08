Exmouth outpouring of support for twinned town after Dinan restaurant fire

The Chez la Mere Pourcel restaurant in Dinan, which is twinned with Exmouth, before the building was ravaged by a fire. Picture: Google Archant

Members of Exmouth's twinning association have expressed their support for those in Dinan after a fire damaged one of the town's oldest buildings

A fire which ravaged a 15th century building in Dinan at the weekend has prompted an outpouring of sympathy for the town twinned with Exmouth.

The blaze broke out at the Chez la Mere Pourcel restaurant, in Place des Merchers, with fire crews called out at around 4am on Sunday morning.

It is understood that three people were rescued and one fire fighter was injured.

News of the fire has some as a shock to members of the Exmouth Twinning Association committee who had recently welcomed their French counterparts for a visit to England.

Une perte considérable pour le patrimoine de la @villededinan. Les sapeurs pompiers ont été formidables. pic.twitter.com/HfyvOiopn4 — Didier Lechien (@Didier_Lechien) June 23, 2019

Committee chairman Sue Moreton said: "I was really saddened by the pictures of the horrible fire in the heart of Dinan.

"This beautiful building is one of many such old timber houses that make the heart of Dinan so special.

"It is tragic in it's right but specially as a building just a little further down from here was also devastated by fire a couple of years ago and is still under repairs.

"We are all very familiar with this very lovely part of Dinan having visited it many times.

"I have sent a message of sympathy to my opposite number in Dinan and at our next committee meeting we shall discuss if there is any way we may be of assistance."

Town councillor Tim Dumper, who is also a long-time member of the committee, said: "I was shocked to see the pictures and video of a devastating fire in our Twin Town in Brittany. The fire broke out in a restaurant 'Chez la Mere Pourcel' close to the heart of the medieval town.

"Most of the buildings in that area date from the 15th and 16th Centuries, and this will be a major blow to the owners, and to Dinan's heritage.

"All of us in Exmouth who have travelled to Dinan will know and love the central square where the restaurant is located, and I am sure we will all be sending our sympathies to our friends there."