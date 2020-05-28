Advanced search

Coronavirus treatment study launched at Exmouth GP surgery

PUBLISHED: 13:07 28 May 2020

Dr Anne Turner, of Imperial Surgery, who is launching research into coronavirus at the practice. Picture: Anna Turner

Dr Anne Turner, of Imperial Surgery, who is launching research into coronavirus at the practice. Picture: Anna Turner

Archant

An Exmouth GP has undertaken training to help her offer Covid-19 research to her patients.

The PRINCIPLE Trial is a nationwide study into coronavirus which is being delivered in the community.

The study aims to enable researchers to evaluate different treatments of Covid-19 symptoms in older people.

READ MORE: Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Anna Turner, of the Imperial Medical Practice, has recently set up the study at her surgery.

She said: “I honestly didn’t think research was something that I would do as a GP.

“I became involved in research during my GP training with very little previous research experience.

“It has been a fantastic experience, has added great variety to my work and I love the opportunities that research can give to patients.”

Anna is now encouraging other newly qualified GPs to take part.

Lisa Gibbons, south west primary care clinical research lead said: “It is inspiring to see so many passionate newly qualified GPs open up opportunities for their patients to take part in, for high level research.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Mayor calls for new buyers to be found after Exmouth hotels close

The Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel have both closed due to the collapse of operator Specialist Leisure Group. Picture: Google

Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive

Police cordon on Exmouth beach after mystery metal object found. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

Colour-coded image showing the phases of East Devon District Council's Queen's Drive redevelopment plans.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Mayor calls for new buyers to be found after Exmouth hotels close

The Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel have both closed due to the collapse of operator Specialist Leisure Group. Picture: Google

Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive

Police cordon on Exmouth beach after mystery metal object found. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

Colour-coded image showing the phases of East Devon District Council's Queen's Drive redevelopment plans.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

Coronavirus treatment study launched at Exmouth GP surgery

Dr Anne Turner, of Imperial Surgery, who is launching research into coronavirus at the practice. Picture: Anna Turner

First ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards launched

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Sidmouth Running Club numbers continue to rise even with lockdown rules in place

Young Mighty Green Seth Lancaster (centre left) has now got the Trig Point collecting bug and is doing the Four Trig Challenge. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Exeter Chiefs have ‘real desire’ to finish the current season

Exeter Chiefs
Drive 24