Coronavirus treatment study launched at Exmouth GP surgery

An Exmouth GP has undertaken training to help her offer Covid-19 research to her patients.

The PRINCIPLE Trial is a nationwide study into coronavirus which is being delivered in the community.

The study aims to enable researchers to evaluate different treatments of Covid-19 symptoms in older people.

Dr Anna Turner, of the Imperial Medical Practice, has recently set up the study at her surgery.

She said: “I honestly didn’t think research was something that I would do as a GP.

“I became involved in research during my GP training with very little previous research experience.

“It has been a fantastic experience, has added great variety to my work and I love the opportunities that research can give to patients.”

Anna is now encouraging other newly qualified GPs to take part.

Lisa Gibbons, south west primary care clinical research lead said: “It is inspiring to see so many passionate newly qualified GPs open up opportunities for their patients to take part in, for high level research.”