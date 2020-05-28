Coronavirus treatment study launched at Exmouth GP surgery
PUBLISHED: 13:07 28 May 2020
An Exmouth GP has undertaken training to help her offer Covid-19 research to her patients.
The PRINCIPLE Trial is a nationwide study into coronavirus which is being delivered in the community.
The study aims to enable researchers to evaluate different treatments of Covid-19 symptoms in older people.
Dr Anna Turner, of the Imperial Medical Practice, has recently set up the study at her surgery.
She said: “I honestly didn’t think research was something that I would do as a GP.
“I became involved in research during my GP training with very little previous research experience.
“It has been a fantastic experience, has added great variety to my work and I love the opportunities that research can give to patients.”
Anna is now encouraging other newly qualified GPs to take part.
Lisa Gibbons, south west primary care clinical research lead said: “It is inspiring to see so many passionate newly qualified GPs open up opportunities for their patients to take part in, for high level research.”
