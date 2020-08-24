Exmouth residents ‘spread the cheer’ during lockdown with sunflower competition

Tallest sunflower winners - Ian and Julie Jackson with Rose Palfrey. Picture: Ted Draper Archant

A community sunflower growing competition started during lockdown has brought Exmouth neighbours closer together.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Measuring the sunflowers – Rose Palfrey and Ted Draper. Picture: Ted Draper Measuring the sunflowers – Rose Palfrey and Ted Draper. Picture: Ted Draper

Sunflower seedlings were distributed to neighbours in Halsdon Avenue at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

Residents were challenged to ‘spread the cheer’ during difficult times as well as growing the tallest sunflower.

The judging took place on Sunday, August 23, with 16 gardens taking part.

The winning entry came from Ian and Julie Jackson with a height of 318cm.

Measuring the sunflowers 1 – Rose Palfrey and Ted Drape> Picture: Ted Draper Measuring the sunflowers 1 – Rose Palfrey and Ted Drape> Picture: Ted Draper

Ted Draper, who distributed the seedlings with his wife Hazel, said: “This was a great way to bring our road community together.

“And the high winds just before judging added to the entertainment.

“A couple of the competition favourites toppled over at the last minute so we added an award for the most sorrowful sunflower.”

Other award winners were:

• Largest flower head – Tom and Karen Handley

• Greatest number of flower heads – Finley Wright

• Tallest sunflower, junior award – Finley Wright

• Shortest sunflower – Phil Stevens

• Most sorrowful sunflower – Tom and Karen Handley