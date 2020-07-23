Advanced search

Summer football club places snapped up by Exmouth parents

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 July 2020

Summer sport club in Exmouth. Picture: Sue McQueenie

After months of home-schooling, parents in Exmouth have snapped up places for their children on holiday clubs in the town.

More than 50 per cent of the sessions available on Exeter CITY Community Trust’s Summer Sport Spectacular holiday clubs were snapped up in a matter of days when they went on sale last week.

There are still some places available for the clubs, for five to 14-year-olds, which will take place at Brixington Primary Academy from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer holidays until August 27.

The clubs will feature football, multisports and competitions.

