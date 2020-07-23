Summer football club places snapped up by Exmouth parents
PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 July 2020
Archant
After months of home-schooling, parents in Exmouth have snapped up places for their children on holiday clubs in the town.
More than 50 per cent of the sessions available on Exeter CITY Community Trust’s Summer Sport Spectacular holiday clubs were snapped up in a matter of days when they went on sale last week.
There are still some places available for the clubs, for five to 14-year-olds, which will take place at Brixington Primary Academy from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer holidays until August 27.
The clubs will feature football, multisports and competitions.
To book, visit the website
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.