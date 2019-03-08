Yoga on Exmouth beach for Summer Solstice

Beach yoga at Orcombe Point. Picture: Debra Quine Archant

Hundreds gathered on Exmouth beach to mark the longest day of the year with a special yoga session.

Among those who joined in the inaugural event were parents and their children and one passerby 'threw off' her coat to take part.

While thousands descended on Stonehenge for the Summer Solstice, some in Exmouth headed to the beach for a yoga session in the shadow of Orcombe Point.

The idea is the brainchild of Exmouth business owner Debra Quine who wanted to do something special for the Summer Solstice.

She teamed up with Anna Revenscroft, who runs successful yoga sessions in the town, to organise the event at the east end of the beach.

Debra, who runs the Bumble and Sea café at Orcombe Point, was hoping around 20 people would turn up following a social media post and was surprised when around 100 people took part.

She said: "On the morning of the solstice we met at 4.30am to set up on the beach and opened Bumble and Sea for coffees after the yoga.

"We envisaged that we may get 20 odd people but were hugely surprised to find that nearly 100 people turned up."

The event drew attention from national DJ Zoe Ball, who hosts the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Anna made the class a donation-based event making it accessible to all.

Debra also asked those taking part to bring reusable keep cup for coffees in and some took the chance to have a dip in the sea afterwards.

She is hoping this becomes an annual event for the solstice - which is known as a single moment when the sun is at the northernmost point from the Earth's equator.

Debra, who decided earlier this year to do something to mark the occasion, said: "The summer solstice means the bringing together of people outside to enjoy nature and food and quite frankly Anna and I can't think of a more beautiful place to meet than Orcombe point where it feels like the sea meets the land and you are surrounded by the best of the Devon countryside."