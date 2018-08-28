Exmouth trio recognised for academic success at awards gala event

A trio of Exmouth students have been recognised for their academic success.

Tom Burrows, Nicola Wood and Emily Barnacle all received accolades at Exeter College’s gala dinner.

‘Star student’ Tom, aged 17, received the Reach Academy student of the year award; Nicola, also 17, collected the Access and Higher Education student of the year award while Emily, 18, was nominated as healthcare, childcare and public services student of the year.

Former Exmouth Community College student Tom, who is now studying philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Warwick, was praised for his participation in a variety of extra-curricular activities, including an internship at Michelmores LLP.

Tom said: “I am thrilled to have been nominated for Reach Academy student of the year.

“I feel the college environment prepared me really well for university, and encouraged me to utilise all the opportunities in front of me.”

He also worked on collaborative research with the Met Office and was part of the Model United Nations debating team.

The Reach Academy is a college initiative for academically gifted students.

Nicola’s tutors said the 17-year-old had an ‘outstanding commitment to her studies’. She completed the access to higher education healthcare course with straight distinctions across the board.

Nicola said: “Not only did I achieve the academic qualifications required for me to attend university; I also developed confidence in so many areas.”

Emily, also a former Exmouth Community College pupil, was noted by her tutors for her ‘bubbly and enthusiastic nature’ and has since gone on to study nursing at Cardiff University.

John Laramy, Exeter College principal and chief executive, said: “It (the awards) gives us the opportunity to acknowledge, in particular, those students who have excelled in their studies, preserved under difficult circumstances, or have contributed positively to their peers, faculty, college and the wider community.”

Former college pupil Rob Baxter, who is now director of rugby at the Exeter Chiefs, was invited to talk at the awards event.

He said: “Some of their (the students’) stories are truly inspirational and to see the support the students have really brought home the positive work the college does.”