Exmouth student recognised for 'exceptional learning' in Exeter College awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 February 2020

Joseph Price receiving his award fromSimon Gregory of business sponsors Foot Anstey, with Exeter University vice-chancellor Sir Steve Smith and Exeter College principal John Laramy. Picture: Rob Coombe

Joseph Price receiving his award fromSimon Gregory of business sponsors Foot Anstey, with Exeter University vice-chancellor Sir Steve Smith and Exeter College principal John Laramy. Picture: Rob Coombe

Rob Coombe

An Exmouth man who took an Access to Higher Education course at Exeter College has been recognised in its student awards.

Spectacular lighting inside Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Rob CoombeSpectacular lighting inside Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Rob Coombe

Joseph Price, 30, received an Academic Excellence award after demonstrating exceptional learning on his Social Science course.

The ceremony at Exeter Cathedral also marked 50 years since the college was named the UK's first tertiary college - one incorporating the secondary school sixth form, and vocational courses.

Joseph said, "The evening was fabulous and it was a lot more grand than I was expecting.

"It was a pleasure to come here. I love Exeter College and I feel like it really brought out the best in me and I really learned how to learn here.

The event also celebrated 50 years as a tertiary college. Picture: Rob CoombeThe event also celebrated 50 years as a tertiary college. Picture: Rob Coombe

"My tutors were incredible and treated me really well and it was definitely the best educational experience I've had."

Awards were presented to 19 other students from the 'class of 2019', recognising achievements in further and higher education, apprenticeships and personal triumph over adversity.

