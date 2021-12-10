Stallholders invited for fundraising Christmas Fayre

The Bidmead Community Centre, where the Stroke Survivors' Club's Christmas Fayre will be held on December 20. - Credit: Archant

A Christmas Fayre will be held on Monday, December 20 to raise money for the Exmouth Stroke Survivors’ Club.

Anyone with items they would like to sell is invited to book a stall for £10; the fee goes towards the club and the seller keeps their stall's takings.

Books, cakes and bric-a-brac are all welcome, and the club are particularly keen to have stalls selling people’s own craftworks, since they encourage handicrafts as a therapeutic activity.

The event will be held at the Bidmead Community Centre from 10am until 3pm, and stalls can be booked by calling 07952 273 866.

The Stroke Survivors Club supports people who have had a stroke and their families, along with anyone who has suffered a brain injury or is living with dementia.

New members are welcome to join the club’s meetings every Wednesday morning from 10.30 until 12.30 at the Bidmead Community Centre, and take part in games and other activities to stimulate and exercise the brain.