Festive events held for members of Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club
- Credit: Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club
Exmouth Stroke Survivors’ Club has held a carol service and a Christmas party for its members, with the town mayor at both events.
The East Devon Daytime Band played carols at the service on Wednesday, December 8, and there was singing by pupils from Littleham Primary School. The town crier Roger Bourgein also attended.
The Daytime Band has been invited to return and take part in a concert for the club next year.
The Christmas party took place on Wednesday, December 15, complete with a ‘secret Santa’.
The Stroke Survivors’ Club supports people who have had a stroke and their families, along with anyone who has suffered a brain injury or has dementia.
The club meets every Wednesday morning at the Bidmead Community Centre between 10.30am and 12.30pm, to play games and take part in other activities to stimulate and exercise the brain. New members are welcome to come along.
Most Read
- 1 Road sweeper 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth
- 2 Exmouth drug user jailed for attacking driver and the police
- 3 No RNLI cover for this year's Exmouth or Budleigh Christmas swims
- 4 Driver hailed a 'hero' after Exmouth road sweeper fire
- 5 Shepherd's hut plan among latest East Devon applications
- 6 UPDATE: Christmas Day swimmers at Budleigh urged to take care as RNLI will not be present
- 7 'Reports of Seachange's death are greatly exaggerated...'
- 8 Minor changes to Goodmores Farm plan approved
- 9 Faith, Hope and charity: Exmouth church donates £15,500 in Christmas vouchers
- 10 Man guilty of assaulting police officer in Exmouth