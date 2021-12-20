Exmouth Stroke Survivors’ Club has held a carol service and a Christmas party for its members, with the town mayor at both events.

The East Devon Daytime Band played carols at the service on Wednesday, December 8, and there was singing by pupils from Littleham Primary School. The town crier Roger Bourgein also attended.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein at the Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club carol service - Credit: Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club

The Daytime Band has been invited to return and take part in a concert for the club next year.

Carols with East Devon Daytime Band and the town crier for Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club - Credit: Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club

The Christmas party took place on Wednesday, December 15, complete with a ‘secret Santa’.

The Stroke Survivors’ Club supports people who have had a stroke and their families, along with anyone who has suffered a brain injury or has dementia.

The club meets every Wednesday morning at the Bidmead Community Centre between 10.30am and 12.30pm, to play games and take part in other activities to stimulate and exercise the brain. New members are welcome to come along.



