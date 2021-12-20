News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Festive events held for members of Exmouth Stroke Survivors' Club

Published: 1:26 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 1:35 PM December 20, 2021
Exmouth Stroke Survivors’ Club has held a carol service and a Christmas party for its members, with the town mayor at both events. 

The East Devon Daytime Band played carols at the service on Wednesday, December 8, and there was singing by pupils from Littleham Primary School. The town crier Roger Bourgein also attended. 

The Daytime Band has been invited to return and take part in a concert for the club next year. 

The Christmas party took place on Wednesday, December 15, complete with a ‘secret Santa’. 

The Stroke Survivors’ Club supports people who have had a stroke and their families, along with anyone who has suffered a brain injury or has dementia. 

The club meets every Wednesday morning at the Bidmead Community Centre between 10.30am and 12.30pm, to play games and take part in other activities to stimulate and exercise the brain. New members are welcome to come along. 


