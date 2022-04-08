Stroke Survivors Club announces new cafe project and Good Friday event

Preparing food for the cafe will help people regain their cookery skills after suffering a stroke - Credit: Steve Beer

A new café is to open in Exmouth as part of a project helping people who have had a stroke to regain basic life skills.

The Exmouth Stroke Survivors Club plans to obtain food from FairShare, the charity that redistributes surplus food from supermarkets, and the meals will be prepared by stroke survivors who need to practise cookery.

The club hope to start the project on Monday, May 2, with the café opening three days a week at the Bidmead Community Centre.

The proceeds from the café will be used to support the club’s activities.

At the end of each day any leftover food will be given to the Littleham Community Fridge, which is based in the same premises.

The club is holding a Good Friday event to raise funds towards the café project and other activities, including outings for its members.

On Friday, April 15 the doors will open at 11.30am for an Easter service starting at noon. There will then be a three-course lunch at 1pm.

Music will be provided by the East Devon Day Time Band, and the Otter Morris Men will be performing at 3pm.

Tickets for the meal are £10 for adults and £5 for children, who will also receive an Easter egg.

The Stroke Survivors Club supports people who have had a stroke and their families, along with anyone who has suffered a brain injury or is living with dementia.

They meet at the Bidmead Commuity Centre every Monday and Wednesday morning, and also have a Friday evening supper club and bingo session.

Chairman Steve Beer said: “We assist those have had their speech impaired due to a stroke and support them to return to normal speech and conversation. We encourage people to exercise and recover a normal life.”

The club also organises outings to local attractions such as Bicton Gardens and the Donkey Sanctuary.

It is planning a community event on June 4 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. There will be entertainment – yet to be announced – and a buffet meal.

For further details on the Exmouth Stroke Survivors Club, its activities and its community events, visit its website or email exmouth.stroke.survivors.club@gmail.com

https://www.exmouthstrokesurvivorsclub.com/