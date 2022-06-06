News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth street jubilee street party raises funds for Ukraine effort

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 2:16 PM June 6, 2022
Residents of Phillipps Avenue held a street party

Residents of Phillipps Avenue held a street party - Credit: Emma Mackay

Residents of an Exmouth road were able to continue a long-standing tradition while raising funds for those taking supplies to war-torn Ukraine. 

Those who live in Phillipps Avenue are used to throwing a party for a royal occasion and this year was no different. 

Street parties have previously been held in Phillipps Avenue for the Silver Jubilee, the royal wedding in 1981, the Golden Jubilee and now the Platinum Jubilee. 

Neighbours enjoyed some food and drink, took part in a royal and Phillipps Avenue-themed quiz, listened to music and played table tennis and badminton. 

Her Majesty The Queen made an 'appearance' in Phillipps Avenue

Her Majesty The Queen made an 'appearance' in Phillipps Avenue - Credit: Emma Mackay

There was also a ‘make your own crown’ competition, judged by resident Margaret who’s lived in Phillipps Avenue for almost 40 years. 

Another resident, Bob, who moved to the street in 1975, said: “It’s been a wonderful party and great to see so many people enjoying themselves – there must’ve been over 100 people in attendance and it’s been a lot of fun.” 

Residents wore red, white and blue and there was also a BBQ and raffle for charity which raised more than £700 for the Ukraine appeal. 

Money raised from the party raised funds for the Ukraine appeal

Money raised from the party raised funds for the Ukraine appeal - Credit: Emma Mackay

Most Read

  1. 1 Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation
  2. 2 Kevin Hill set for Torquay United reunion at Southern Road
  3. 3 Injured man rescued after Exmouth rocks fall
  1. 4 Budleigh's new plinth to mark Queens Jubilee
  2. 5 Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay
  3. 6 Death of man and woman found at Exmouth address not suspicious say police
  4. 7 Famous Ladies of Exmouth – Mary Anne Clarke 
  5. 8 Exmouth fire station charity car-wash this Saturday
  6. 9 Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival
  7. 10 Space above empty Exmouth shop to be turned into two-bed flat

Becky who helped organise the street party commented: “The money has been donated to Scott from Toadpit Medical Services who has already completed four trips to Ukraine – taking much needed medical supplies – and he is on his way to raising the £20,000 that will allow him to do a fifth trip.” 

Residents said the event brought neighbours closer together and has ensured the road’s street party tradition continues. 

Residents in Phillipps Avenue celebrate The Queen's platinum jubilee

Residents in Phillipps Avenue celebrate The Queen's platinum jubilee - Credit: Emma Mackay

Residents in Phillipps Avenue celebrating the jubilee

Residents in Phillipps Avenue celebrating the jubilee - Credit: Emma Mackay

A jubilee-themed cake at the street party

A jubilee-themed cake at the street party - Credit: Emma Mackay

The street party in Phillipps Avenue 

The street party in Phillipps Avenue - Credit: Emma Mackay


Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Road closed sign

Which East Devon roads are closed for jubilee street parties?

Dan Wilkins

person
Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth Deaf Academy rated 'requires improvement' by latest Ofsted

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Ottery St. Mary jubilee celebrations at the Land of Canaan. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref sho 2326-23-

Put the bunting out - East Devon gets ready for Jubilee revelry

Philippa Davies

person
exmouth queens jubilee

Knitted Jubilee window display at Exmouth funeral directors

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon