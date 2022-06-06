Exmouth street jubilee street party raises funds for Ukraine effort
- Credit: Emma Mackay
Residents of an Exmouth road were able to continue a long-standing tradition while raising funds for those taking supplies to war-torn Ukraine.
Those who live in Phillipps Avenue are used to throwing a party for a royal occasion and this year was no different.
Street parties have previously been held in Phillipps Avenue for the Silver Jubilee, the royal wedding in 1981, the Golden Jubilee and now the Platinum Jubilee.
Neighbours enjoyed some food and drink, took part in a royal and Phillipps Avenue-themed quiz, listened to music and played table tennis and badminton.
There was also a ‘make your own crown’ competition, judged by resident Margaret who’s lived in Phillipps Avenue for almost 40 years.
Another resident, Bob, who moved to the street in 1975, said: “It’s been a wonderful party and great to see so many people enjoying themselves – there must’ve been over 100 people in attendance and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Residents wore red, white and blue and there was also a BBQ and raffle for charity which raised more than £700 for the Ukraine appeal.
Becky who helped organise the street party commented: “The money has been donated to Scott from Toadpit Medical Services who has already completed four trips to Ukraine – taking much needed medical supplies – and he is on his way to raising the £20,000 that will allow him to do a fifth trip.”
Residents said the event brought neighbours closer together and has ensured the road’s street party tradition continues.