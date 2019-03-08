Sign up to be a donor now – you are never too old

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 November 2019

Exmouth Journal guest columnist Steve Gazzard. Ref exe 36 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Journal guest columnist Steve Gazzard. Ref exe 36 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Guest columnist Steve Gazzard thanks his merry band of helpers, who have helped him sign up a grand total of 6,534 new organ donors.

Well, October has been a very busy month and in all sorts of ways.

We have held a total of eight 'sign up' events, resulting in a total of 29 new organ donors joining the National Register.

We were extremely proud to be asked by BBC Spotlight and Radio Devon to give interviews regarding our campaigns to date and thank you, everyone, for your amazing comments.

At this point I would like to give a massive 'thank you' to all my merry band of helpers, who, week in and week out and in all weathers, join me to 'sign up' even more organ donors.

So far this year, together, we have held 86 events, resulting in a massive 96 new donors coming forward. Since June 2012, to date, the total of events held stands at 618, resulting in a staggering 6,534 new organ donors 'signing up'.

One of the questions we get asked on a regular basis is 'Am I too old to sign up?' and the answer is, no. One of the oldest people to 'sign up' was 94 years old and earlier this year we were told by her grandchildren that she was able to donate her corneas and retinas, so, please, remember we all have something that we could pass on.

We all partake in recycling our rubbish, so why not continue that theme and donate your organs and give the gift of life to someone else who will be forever grateful to you.

During December we shall be holding a week long of 'sign up' campaigns and, please, if your place of work would like us to bring our campaign along, please get in touch.

On Christmas Day, along with some of my helpers, we shall be taking part in the Annual Christmas Day Swim in Exmouth and we hope to raise funds for my late daughter, Exmouth mother Sarah Wright's research programme, which we have set up in her name.

So, please, if you feel you could sponsor us, please come and see us at our organ donor 'sign up' stall.

