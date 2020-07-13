Man hit in face with glass bottle in racially-aggravated assault

Archant

A man was hit in the face with a glass bottle outside Exmouth train station in what police are calling a racially aggravated assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information after the victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked by a group in Marine Way at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, June 24.

Officers say he needed hospital treatment and stitches in a facial wound.

According to detectives, the incident is not linked to earlier disorders that had taken place on Exmouth beach at Orcombe Point.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after suspected racially aggravated assault at Exmouth station

Detective Constable Suzie Quinton said: “This is a racially-aggravated attack and the victim was with his friends and on his way home to Exeter when he was subjected to an assault which has left him with a nasty facial injury.

“We are looking for any witnesses who would have seen the attack on the victim by a large group of males who are not believed to be local to the area.”

Police have released descriptions of two suspects in the hope members of the public can help with their enquiries.

The first is described as a white male, aged around 20, around five foot six inches tall, of medium build with short, heavy black hair. He was wearing a black top and shorts.

The second suspect is described as white male, aged in his late-30s, around 5ft 9in in height, bald, with a little beard, and of big build with a beer belly. He had tattoos up his left arm and across his chest and spoke with an Irish accent.

“They were with a group of five to six others,” said DC Quinton.

“The victim was hit with a beer bottle to the face.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have noticed any motorhomes/caravans that were parked in the long-stay estuary car-park, just behind the train station, on Wednesday, June 24.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by ringing 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/050504/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.