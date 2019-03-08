Advanced search

'Intensive' plans to transform former Exmouth care home into 19-bed HMO are thrown out

PUBLISHED: 11:45 05 September 2019

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Archant

A bid to transform a former Exmouth care home into a 19-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) has been thrown out by planners.

The plans were originally lodged for a 22-bed development, but were scaled back in June this year.

The applicant sought to convert the former St Saviours care home, in Morton Road, into a HMO.

The plans envisaged 19 individual rooms, served by four parking spaces.

Approval has already been given to transform the nursing home into ten apartments, with the decision made in March 2017.

However, planners refused the most recent proposal.

A refusal notice published by planning officers said the proposal's 'intensive nature' and associated activity from the proposed use would adversely affect the character and amenities of the area for both residents and an existing hotel.

The notice said the site location is in a 'tightly-knit' residential street close to the hotel.

