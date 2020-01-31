Specsavers apprentices' joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers Archant

The future looks bright for two apprentices from Specsavers who have completed their training in Exmouth.

Harry Williamson, 19, and Lucy Brierley, 20, have both recently finished their apprenticeship at the Exmouth branch.

Mr Williamson is continuing to work as a lab technician and Miss Brierley completed an optical apprenticeship in November.

The Exmouth optician branch, in Exeter Road, has also welcomed two new apprentices in Chloe Harris and Kaylim Challoner.

Ria Heskins, Exmouth Specsavers store director, said: "We have had huge success with Harry and Lucy and it's a pleasure to work with them and see them grow in confidence and gain new skills.

"We are advocates of 'growing our own' and the apprenticeship scheme has now welcomed Kaylim and Chloe, marking the first step in developing individual skills and securing their future within the optical profession.

'Harry, Lucy, Chloe and Kaylim have integrated themselves within the team wonderfully and they really highlight to us the importance of developing young local people."