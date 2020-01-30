Advanced search

Liverton solar farm to stay for additional 19 years

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 January 2020

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7681-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

The solar farm will remain in place until 2059

A plot in Exmouth will continue to be used as a solar farm for the next 39 years after planning approval was granted.

An application to extend the use of Liverton Farm for solar energy until 2059 was granted by East Devon District Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The land has been used as a solar farm since 2015 with the temporary planning permission set to expire 25 years after the date it was connected to the National Grid in 2040.

Exmouth Town Council previously supported the application.

The delegated officers report said: "The continuation of generating renewable energy would help realise the government's vision of becoming a low carbon economy and contribute to tackling climate change.

"On balance, the proposal is considered to be broadly in-line with national and local plan policy, which supports schemes for renewable or low carbon energy projects."

