Exmouth Slimming World consultants meet X-Factor’s ‘Rylan’

PUBLISHED: 11:20 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 02 January 2019

Exmouth Slimming World consultants got the chance to meet 'Rylan' at the an annual awards night. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth weight-loss gurus who got the chance to meet a former reality television star have said it was the perfect way to round off 2018.

Slimming World consultants got the chance to ‘cuddle up’ to Rylan Clark-Neal, who finished fifth on the X-Factor in 2012, at the weight-loss plan’s annual awards night.

The singer and television presenter co-hosted the event with Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Exmouth consultant Ali Burford said meeting Rylan was a ‘brilliant’ way to lead into 2019 – which marks 50 years since Slimming World was founded.

She added: “I couldn’t be more proud of our members (in 2018).

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they have also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new habits that will stay with them for life.”

For more information or to find the nearest Exmouth group go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk

