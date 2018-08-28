Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith Archant

An ‘honest and painful’ discussion with her husband about her holiday photos prompted an Exmouth woman to launch a weight-loss crusade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bryony Smith after losing wieght with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith Bryony Smith after losing wieght with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

Some 25 years of ‘excuses and explanations’ came to an end for 49-year-old Bryony Smith in September last year when she saw her holiday snaps as the last straw.

This prompted her to join a Slimming World group at Exmouth Rugby Club and she set herself a target of three stone and four pounds to lose and heading into the New Year, she was five pounds from achieving that result.

Bryony said: “In my head I was doing all the right things - lots of exercise, plenty of healthy food -so why did each successive dress size keep getting tighter on me?”

She lost half a stone in her first weigh-in and didn’t look back.

Bryony Smith before losing weight. Picture: Bryony Smith Bryony Smith before losing weight. Picture: Bryony Smith

“I had tried for months to lose that kind of weight and couldn’t do it -yet there it was on the scales – seven pounds,” said Bryony.

“Then my competitive nature kicked in. There was no going back as each week I was determined that would be a loss on those scales.

“Keeping the weight stable is going to be my next challenge but already I know that the change in how I view food and the choices I make about eating will help me stay where I need to be.”

She said that walking through the doors in September was ‘one of the smartest moves I’ve made in years’.

“The meals are the easy bit. My husband is delighted I am following slimming world. I am a notoriously bad cook so following recipes has made my cooking not only healthier but also edible.”

Laura Aubry, Bryony’s Slimming World consultant, said: “I have been so proud of Bryony each week she has shown her dedication to staying to group and inspire and support others. She is determined to get the weight loss she wants. She has made those changes and stuck to them.”

Laura’s Slimming World groups are held every Friday at 9.30am and 11am. For more information ring 07540 016118.