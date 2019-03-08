Advanced search

Exmouth slimmers' 50 mile summer challenge raises funds for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 October 2019

Slimming World members gather on the seafront to complete the final mile of their golden body magic challenge. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Slimming World members gather on the seafront to complete the final mile of their golden body magic challenge. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Archant

A commitment made by Exmouth slimmers to cover at least 50 miles in less than a month has raised vital funds for a cancer charity.

Members of Exmouth's Slimming World groups took part in a variety of exercise challenges requiring them to take part in at least 50 miles' worth of walking, running or cycling.

The golden 'body magic' challenge raised more than £800 for Cancer Research UK through sponsorship.

The month-long event was part of Slimming World's 50th golden birthday year celebrations.

Member Jan Strassen, who has lost one stone seven pounds in weight, walked 95 miles.

She said: "Before I lost the weight a group event like this would have felt completely unachievable.

"I wouldn't have had the confidence to try the distance.

"I'm a new person now.

"I'm happier, healthier, more confident and so excited about the future.

"I got sponsorship for this golden body magic challenge and through the Just Giving website my friends and family sponsored me £320."

