Recognition for Exmouth's diamond slimmers

PUBLISHED: 15:44 15 July 2019

Winners receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Exmouth slimmers who have made an effort to stay at their target weight have been recognised for their determination.

Di Fisher and Maggie Farr receivimng their Diamond Member of the Year awards. Picture: Lisa BoucherDi Fisher and Maggie Farr receivimng their Diamond Member of the Year awards. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Slimming World groups have been selecting their Diamond Member of the Year Award winners.

Diamond members are those who have stayed at their target weight for at least 12 months.

The following members have been voted for by their fellow slimmers in groups held at the Open Door Centre, Exmouth.

Di Fisher - Lost one stone, five pounds and been at target since September 2017.

Lea Lloyd receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa BoucherLea Lloyd receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Maggie Farr - Lost one stone, four pounds and been at target since February 2009.

Charmaine Welland - Lost three stone and been at target since June 2018.

Helen Barnett - Lost three stone five pounds and been at target since October 2017.

Lea Lloyd - Lost seven stone and been at target since May 2018.

Helen Barnett receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa BoucherHelen Barnett receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Consultant Lisa Boucher said: "Members getting to target and keeping their weight off is so inspiring to all our members on their way to target."

