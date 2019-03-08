Recognition for Exmouth's diamond slimmers

Exmouth slimmers who have made an effort to stay at their target weight have been recognised for their determination.

Slimming World groups have been selecting their Diamond Member of the Year Award winners.

Diamond members are those who have stayed at their target weight for at least 12 months.

The following members have been voted for by their fellow slimmers in groups held at the Open Door Centre, Exmouth.

Di Fisher - Lost one stone, five pounds and been at target since September 2017.

Maggie Farr - Lost one stone, four pounds and been at target since February 2009.

Charmaine Welland - Lost three stone and been at target since June 2018.

Helen Barnett - Lost three stone five pounds and been at target since October 2017.

Lea Lloyd - Lost seven stone and been at target since May 2018.

Consultant Lisa Boucher said: "Members getting to target and keeping their weight off is so inspiring to all our members on their way to target."