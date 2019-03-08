Exmouth slimmers' clothes throw raises £7,500 for cancer charity

Exmouth Slimming World consultants with the bags collected. Picture: Daz Notman Archant

Slimmers from Exmouth have been dispensing with their old clothes to raise £7,500 for a cancer charity.

Every year, members of the town's Slimming World groups are urged to fill purple bags with items their weight-loss has rendered useless given to Cancer Research UK.

Each bag is worth around £25 to the charity and this year Exmouth slimmers have collected more than 300 bags.

To mark Slimming World's 50th anniversary a limited number of gold bags were included.

Lucky recipients were then in with a chance to win a VIP shopping and makeover experience.

Lisa Boucher, Exmouth Slimming World consultant said: "We can't quite believe how many bags we managed to collect and the fact we found some gold ones too.

"I cannot wait to see if any of our members are winners. I knew our members were amazing but I did not expect such an incredible level of support."